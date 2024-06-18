

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The second meeting of the U.S.-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) has set the vision for the next chapter of the strategic technology partnership between the two countries.



U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval chaired the meeting held in Indian capital New Delhi.



They underscored their commitment to focusing efforts on co-production, co-development, and research and development (R&D) opportunities to ensure both countries stay at the leading edge of innovation and enhancing coordination with like-minded nations 'to deliver secure, reliable, and cost-competitive technology solutions for the American and Indian people and our partners around the world'.



Toward this end, they welcomed the inaugural meeting of the U.S.-India-ROK Trilateral Technology Dialogue held in Seoul in March, as well as ongoing cooperation with Australia and Japan through the QUAD.



Sullivan and Doval underscored the vital importance of adapting U.S., Indian technology protection tool kits and resolved to prevent the leakage of sensitive and dual-use technologies to countries of concern.



They also committed to take concrete action in the coming months to address long-standing barriers to bilateral strategic trade, technology, and industrial cooperation, including in the commercial and civil space sector. They noted continued progress under the Strategic Trade Dialogue.



The two National Security Advisors resolved to unlock a combined $90 million in U.S. and Indian government funding over the next five years for the U.S.-India Global Challenges Institute. It will forge high-impact university and research partnerships between U.S. and Indian institutions in the areas of semiconductor technology and manufacturing; sustainable agriculture and food security; clean energy; healthy equity and pandemic preparedness, and other critical and emerging technologies;



They announced the selection of the first tranche of funding awards between the National Science Foundation and the Indian Department of Science and Technology totaling nearly $5 million to support joint U.S.-India research projects.



The two sides agreed to continue efforts to secure a carrier for the first-ever joint effort between NASA and ISRO astronauts at the International Space Station.



ISRO astronauts will be given advanced training at the NASA Johnson Space Center.



Since the launch of iCET in January 2023, the United States and India have made significant strides toward deepening and expanding strategic cooperation across key technology sectors including space, semiconductors, advanced telecommunications, artificial intelligence, quantum, biotechnology, and clean energy.



