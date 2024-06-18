

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Flag Ship Acquisition Corporation has priced initial public offering of 6 million units at $10.00 each. The units are expected to be listed on NASDAQ Global Market and trade under the ticker symbol FSHPU beginning June 18, 2024. Each unit has an offering price of $10.00 and consists of one ordinary share and one right to receive one-tenth of an ordinary share upon the consummation of an initial business combination.



Flag Ship Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company formed under the laws of the Cayman Islands for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.



