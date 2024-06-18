

SAINT PAUL (dpa-AFX) - Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $67.04 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $74.97 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Patterson Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $74.39 million or $0.82 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue came in at $1.72 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



Looking ahead to the full year, Patterson Companies expects earnings in line with analysts' estimates. The company expects annual net income per share of $2 to $2.10, with adjusted earnings per share of $2.33 to $2.43. Analysts, on average, forecast the firm to earn income per share of $2.39. PDCO was trading up by 6.70 percent at $24.38 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.



Earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $67.04 Mln. vs. $74.97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.74 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.72 Bln vs. $1.72 Bln last year.



