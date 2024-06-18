Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.06.2024
ACCESSWIRE
18.06.2024 14:14 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Whirlpool Corporation Employees Celebrate World Environment Day

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2024 / For World Environment Day Whirlpool Corporation employees dug into ways they could get involved with ECHO (Eco-Conscious @ Home + Office) - the company's employee-led environmental group.

During lunch, Whirlpool Corp. employees talked trash while participating in a recycling comprehension quiz, snagged succulents, and planted seedlings for their own gardens while ECHO group members planted seeds of interest to keep employees engaged.

As ECHO efforts continue to resonate with employees, the potential for environmental impact inside and out of Whirlpool Corporation grows exponentially.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is a leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home and inspiring generations with our brands. The company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees, and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whirlpool Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
