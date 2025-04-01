Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.04.2025
WKN: 856331 | ISIN: US9633201069 | Ticker-Symbol: WHR
The Michigan Council of Women in Technology Foundation and Whirlpool Foundation Present Girls' STEM Event

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 1, 2025 / For a third year, members of the Whirlpool Corporation Global IT team teamed up with the Michigan Council of Women in Technology Foundation (MCWT) for the Girls Rock IT event supported by the Whirlpool Foundation. While parents and guardians attended a session on internet safety and careers in technology, local girls (grades 2-8) learned coding basics and game/app development.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As the-last-remaining major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2024, the company reported approximately $17 billion in annual sales - close to 90% of which were in the Americas - 44,000 employees, and 40 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whirlpool
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation.
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.