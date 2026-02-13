Whirlpool Mentors Explore Career Paths and Help Develop Critical Skills With High School Students

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2026 / Whirlpool Corporation mentors recently hosted the 2025-26 Jobs for Michigan's Graduates (JMG powered by Youth Solutions, Inc.) cohort from Benton Harbor High School for a half-day immersion into various career paths available at Whirlpool. Across Sales, Innovation & Design, Corporate Communications, and Product Marketing workstreams, Whirlpool employees brought to life business scenarios that helped JMG youth further develop key skills in teamwork, decision-making and problem solving.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As the only major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2025, the company reported approximately $16 billion in annual net sales - close to 90% of which were in the Americas - 41,000 employees, and 35 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

