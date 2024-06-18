

MILWAUKEE (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Controls (JCI) has reached a definitive agreement to sell its Air Distribution Technologies business to Truelink Capital. Included in the sale are air distribution and movement brands Koch Filter, Titus, Ruskin, Kreuger, PennBarry and Tuttle & Bailey and their product lines of grilles, registers and diffusers, terminal units, fire and smoke dampers, louvers, filters and fans. The transaction is expected to close the second half of the calendar year 2024.



'The sale of our Air Distribution Technologies business is the next step as we continue to simplify our portfolio and advance our transformation into a comprehensive solutions provider for commercial buildings,' said Johnson Controls Chairman and CEO George Oliver.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken