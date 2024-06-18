Dallas, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2024) - Bemax Inc. (OTC Pink: BMXC), a private label development company with a focus on disposable diapers and women's hygienic sanitary products, is pleased to announce that it will commence accepting pre-orders for the new improved quality of the Mother's Touch® brand of disposable diapers starting this August on www.walmart.com. This initiative marks a significant step in Bemax's commitment to delivering products that exceed consumer expectations.

The pre-orders will also be available at www.bemaxinc.com/webstore. The new improved quality brand of Mother's Touch® meticulously crafted with a focus on superior quality, comes with a pearl pattern spunbond, a non-woven top sheet, a 3 liners wetness indicator, and a 3D leak quard, among other friendly features. This new brand of Mother's Touch® will be available through Bemax's expansive distribution network, ensuring widespread availability and accessibility.

"We are aware our customers love the current brand of Mother's Touch®, but we also know the world is changing and mothers are craving more meaningful and positive experiences that get them more bonded to their babies," says Taiwo Aimasiko, CEO, Bemax Inc. "We are thrilled to offer our existing and new customers an improved quality brand of Mother's Touch®, bring more value to shareholders, and continue to grow our revenue."

About Bemax Inc.

About Bemax Inc. Bemax Inc. is a forward-thinking company dedicated to delivering top-quality disposable diapers and women's hygienic sanitary products. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Bemax continues to expand its product offerings and distribution network, aiming to exceed the expectations of its growing customer base. Bemax Inc. exports and distribute private label household products to the global emerging markets. www.bemaxinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results or implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-Looking statements speak only as to the date they are made and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Bemax Inc.

Atlanta, GA

USA

Taiwo Aimasiko

Email: admin@bemaxinc.com

Tel: 4705820807 ext. 101

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/213425

SOURCE: Bemax Inc.