

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) announced Tuesday a new partnership with St. Louis-based discount grocery store chain Save A Lot, one of the country's largest discount grocers with more than 600 independently owned grocery locations, which will be serviceable by Uber across 32 U.S. states.



Save A Lot shoppers can now leverage Health Benefits to shop on the Uber Eats and Postmates apps as more stores join the Uber marketplace this summer.



Over 150 Save A Lot stores will kick off the partnership that allows Save A Lot Retail Partners to add on-demand and scheduled delivery from the Uber Eats app.



In addition, Save A Lot shoppers will also be able to use their Health Benefit cards to purchase thousands of items via Uber Eats.



For Save A Lot customers with an approved Health Benefit card issued by a Medicare Advantage or Medicaid plan, their Health Benefit payment method will be accepted by Uber Eats, helping them conveniently access eligible grocery items from Save A Lot via Uber Eats.



To celebrate Save A Lot's debut on Uber Eats, customers can enjoy up to 50% off orders over $40 (max $30) with code SAVEALOT50 and, as always, Uber One members benefit from $0 Delivery Fee and 5% off on orders of $35 or more.



