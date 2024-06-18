Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.06.2024

WKN: A14QAF | ISIN: US3802371076 | Ticker-Symbol: 38D
Tradegate
18.06.24
16:04 Uhr
130,00 Euro
+1,00
+0,78 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
GODADDY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GODADDY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
128,00129,0017:35
128,00129,0017:20
ACCESSWIRE
18.06.2024 16:02 Uhr
95 Leser

(0)

ShortDot SA: ShortDot Partners With GoDaddy to Expand Access to High-Quality Domain Names

GoDaddy Now Offers .bond Domains to Global Customer Base

LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2024 / ShortDot SA is excited to announce the launch of the .bond domain on GoDaddy, the world's leading domain registrar. This new addition will expand the options available to GoDaddy's expansive global user base of 20 million customers, providing a prestigious domain choice that epitomizes professionalism and trust.

.bond

.bond
.bond



The .bond domain was crafted specifically for professionals in financial services and other sectors who aim to project strength and reliability. This partnership underscores ShortDot's commitment to broadening access to high-quality domain names and supporting entrepreneurs and businesses with powerful tools for online success.

Lars Jensen, CEO and Founder of ShortDot expressed his enthusiasm for this rollout, stating, "Launching .bond on GoDaddy is a milestone moment for ShortDot. GoDaddy's vast network and stellar reputation make it the ideal platform to elevate the .bond domain. We are eager to see how this domain will enable millions of users to enhance their digital identity with a name that stands for trust and excellence."

GoDaddy is celebrated for its robust infrastructure and exceptional customer service, making it the premier choice for users looking to establish a strong online presence.

To celebrate the launch, ShortDot and GoDaddy offer special introductory pricing on .bond domains, making it even easier for businesses and individuals to claim their preferred domain at a competitive rate.

For more information on securing a .bond domain or to take advantage of the launch promotions, please visit www.godaddy.com.

About ShortDot: ShortDot SA is one of the fastest-growing domain registry companies globally, known for its innovative and specialized top-level domains, including .icu and .bond. Dedicated to providing unique domain solutions, ShortDot helps businesses and individuals establish a distinctive and impactful online presence.

Contact Information

Eshan Pancholi
Vice President, Marketing
media@nic.icu

SOURCE: ShortDot SA

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
