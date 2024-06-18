Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2024) - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that field work for the Thundercloud Project is now underway. A team of geologists have been mobilized to the Property to prepare for drilling, trenching and geophysical work which will commence in the coming weeks.

This year's drill program will focus on drilling down-dip extensions to the high-grade gold mineralization ("shoots") that was first discovered in 2022 in the Pelham Zone. The historic workings that were found by a LiDAR survey in 2023 in the West Pelham will be mapped, trenched and followed by drilling to find similar mineralization as in the mineral rich Pelham Zone. Seven hundred meters to the southeast of the Pelham Zone, priority targets in the West Contact Zone will be test drilled to confirm the previously obtained high-grade trench assays of up to 8.04 g/t over 39 meters, as a part of the summer program.

The Company will involve First Nation community members as the part of the work force, together to build and contribute to a strong local community.

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by E. Max Baker, Ph.D. (F.AusIMM), Technical Director of the company and a "Qualified Person" ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America with projects located in the Manitou-Stormy Lake greenstone belt in Ontario and the Midas gold camp in Nevada. The Company is currently advancing its Thundercloud gold resource in northwest Ontario as outlined in a NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report, dated September 27, 2021 that can be found on the Company and SEDAR websites. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada, is surrounded by a number of large-scale operating mines. For more information, visit the Company website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DYNASTY GOLD CORP.

"Ivy Chong"

______________________________

Ivy Chong, President & CEO

For additional information please contact:

Vancouver Office:

Ivy Chong

Phone: 604.633.2100. Email: ichong@dynastygoldcorp.com

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/213428

SOURCE: Dynasty Gold Corp.