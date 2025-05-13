Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2025) - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to Exchange approval, it plans to complete a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $1 million in a combination of non-flow-through common shares, flow-through shares ("FT") and charity flow-through shares ("CFT"), collectively referred to as the Offering.

Dynasty is in the process of finalizing plans for its 2025 exploration program on its Thundercloud property, located approximately 47 km south-southeast of the town of Dryden in northwestern Ontario. The methodological approach taken by Dynasty's technical team in reviewing and analyzing historical data from past operators, along with the Company's own 7,400 meters of drilling data, has better defined high-grade gold shoots in the Pelham Zone and identified potential exploration targets to the south of Pelham, where new surface mineralization was first discovered during the 2024 fall drill program. A proposed drill program will be released shortly.

Each unit of FT share consists of one flow-through share at $0.165 with one-half common share purchase warrant at $0.25; each unit of CFT share consists of one charity flow-through share at $0.185 with one-half common share purchase warrant at $0.25; and each unit of non-flow-through share consists of one common share at $0.125 and one-half common share purchase warrant at $0.25. These warrants will expire two years from closing. The proposed financing is expected to close in one or more tranches, with the first tranche expected to close on or before May 16, 2025, or such other date or dates as may be determined by the Company. The units issued under the private placement are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing. Finder's fees will be payable to qualified finders.

The gross proceeds from the Flow-Through Offering will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" that are "flow-through mining expenditures" (as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)) to advance the Corporation's Thundercloud gold project in Ontario. The net proceeds received from the non-flow-through Offering will be used for working capital.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America with projects located in the Manitou-Stormy Lake greenstone belt in Ontario and in the Midas gold camp in Nevada. The Company is currently advancing its Thundercloud gold resource in northwest Ontario. A NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report, dated Sept. 27, 2021, can be found on the Company's and SEDAR+ websites. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada, is surrounded by a number of large-scale operating mines. For more information, please visit the Company's website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

