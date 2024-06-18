

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) announced a research partnership with Ascidian Therapeutics for the advancement of Ascidian's RNA exon editing therapeutics aimed at neurological diseases.



As part of the agreement, Ascidian will grant Roche exclusive rights to utilize its RNA exon editing technology for specific undisclosed neurological targets. While Ascidian will lead the discovery and some preclinical work in conjunction with Roche. Additional preclinical tasks, clinical development, production, and marketing will be overseen by Roche.



Ascidian is set to receive an initial payment of $42 million and stands to earn up to $1.8 billion in milestone payments for research, clinical trials, and commercial achievements, in addition to royalties from global sales.



Furthermore, Ascidian retains the flexibility to pursue projects targeting other neurological conditions independently or with different partners according to the terms of the agreement.



