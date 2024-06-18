

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP), a company that offers online real estate information, analytics, and online marketplace services, Tuesday revealed the appointment of Christian Lown as Chief Financial Officer, starting on July 1, 2024.



With 25 years of experience in banking, finance, and real estate, Lown will leave his role as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Fortune 500-listed Freddie Mac on June 28, 2024, to join CoStar Group.



Lown will directly report to Andy Florance, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken