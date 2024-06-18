

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced on X/Twitter the launch of Gemini mobile app in India, offering various features and language support to cater the needs of the diverse users.



The mobile app, powered by Gemini 1.0 Pro, will support English and nine regional languages - Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The users can talk and type in the available languages, or even add an image to seek AI assistance.



The app could be upgraded to Gemini Advanced level, based on Gemini 1.5 Pro, by making additional payment, including the 1-million token context window, document uploads, and data analysis.



Android users can download the app from the Play Store, whereas iPhone users in India will also be able to access the app via the Google app over the next few weeks.



Additionally, Alphabet Inc-owned (GOOG) company has integrated Gemini in Google Messages in 'Android device with 6GB of RAM or higher', as per 9To5Google. Earlier, it was limited to Pixel 6 or later, Pixel Fold, Samsung Galaxy S22 or later, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip or Z Fold.



Along with India, the tech giant has rolled out the Gemini mobile app in Turkey, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.



In February, the Gemini app was first unveiled in the U.S. and later in European countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Sweden and the U.K. In April, the app also started supporting Japanese, Korean, Spanish and Portuguese languages.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken