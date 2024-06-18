

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Recent studies have revealed that Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs) have the potential to assist individuals dealing with excess weight or obesity in shedding up to 10% of their body weight.



Originally designed for managing type 2 diabetes, recent trials have underscored the weight-reducing capabilities of GLP-1 RAs.



Factors such as excessive body fat, sedentary lifestyle choices, and genetic predispositions are acknowledged as significant contributors to the development of type 2 diabetes, as well as the onset of cardiovascular diseases, cancers, and other chronic conditions.



Healthcare professionals are now turning to potent anti-obesity medications like Wegovy and Zepbound, alongside dietary modifications and physical activity, instead of multiple prescriptions for conditions such as obesity, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, and sleep apnea. This innovative approach strives to combat obesity and ameliorate associated health issues with a single medication.



Dr. Caroline M. Apovian, an authority in obesity medicine, underscores the advantages of streamlining obesity treatment with a single drug, emphasizing the positive impact on related conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol.



Nicole Bulochnik, a senior executive at Abarca, highlighted in an interview that GLP-1 receptor agonists have proven highly effective, leading to weight loss ranging from 10% to 15%, with some individuals experiencing even greater reductions. These medications, administered through weekly injections, are user-friendly and do not necessitate significant lifestyle changes.



Daniel J. Drucker, from the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute at the University of Toronto, emphasized in a recent review the long-term effectiveness and safety of newer once-weekly GLP-1 medications like semaglutide and tirzepatide for type 2 diabetes and obesity. These drugs have shown promising results in reducing Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events, cardiovascular deaths, and rates of chronic kidney disease.



Although the data is promising, additional research is necessary to explore their use in specific populations such as children, older adults, and those with severe illnesses.



