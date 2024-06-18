

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - According to a recent study by Airfinity, a UK-based data and analytics company specializing in global disease trends, there has been a worrisome increase in various infectious diseases worldwide over the last four years, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.



Airfinity's analysis, featured on its website, indicates that at least 13 infectious diseases are experiencing a resurgence, with cases surpassing pre-pandemic levels in many regions.



More than 40 countries or territories have reported a resurgence of at least one infectious disease at rates 10 times higher than their pre-pandemic baseline.



As reported by Bloomberg, a popular theory that has emerged is the concept of 'immunity debt,' which suggests that lockdown measures may have shielded immune systems, leading to increased vulnerability upon reopening. This theory proposes that COVID-19 has compromised overall immunity, making individuals more susceptible to various viruses.



Dr. Cindy Yuan, a doctor of internal medicine at a clinic in Shanghai, explained to Bloomberg that it seems like the immune system's defenses are weakened, allowing various viruses to easily invade. She mentioned that her patient load has doubled compared to pre-COVID levels, with a continuous stream of cases ranging from mycoplasma infections to flu and COVID during winter, and then whooping cough and various kinds of bacterial infections.



Airfinity's study revealed that outbreaks can be attributed to three main factors: decreased vaccination rates, waning population immunity post-pandemic, and the effects of climate change facilitating the spread of diseases like dengue and cholera.



Kristan Piroeva, Airfinity's Biorisk analyst, emphasized the risk to unvaccinated children from diseases like measles, whooping cough, and polio, underscoring the importance of vaccination to protect vulnerable groups. The study also drew attention to the growing incidence of dengue in non-endemic regions and the need for enhanced surveillance and testing to effectively track and address disease spread.



