

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Oregon Health Authority announced two cases of measles - an adult and a child in a Clackamas County household.



The officials said that the unvaccinated adult developed symptoms of measles last week, which the person might have contracted in Marion County between May 19 and June 4. The virus then spread from adult to an unvaccinated child in the same household.



Health authorities further stated that the adult has sought treatment in Portland, possibly exposing the virus to other people who visited the OHSU Immediate Care Richmond Clinic between 4:40 p.m. and 5:40 p.m. on June 12 or OHSU Hospital's emergency room between 6 p.m. on June 12, and 7:15 p.m. on June 14. However, the exposure risk was lower since the adult wore mask while seeking treatment at the facility.



Health officials urged people to seek treatment as soon as they develop rashes or any other symptoms, by making appointment first to avoid exposing the virus to others in the waiting room.



According to Oregon state data, 91 percent of kindergarteners are vaccinated against the disease. MMR, or measles-mumps-rubella vaccine is the recommended vaccine to prevent measles, which is to be taken in two doses between the ages of 1 and 6.



So far this year, federal health officials have confirmed over 150 measles cases in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken