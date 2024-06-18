

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Stellantis is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to fix a software glitch that can disable the rearview cameras.



According to a statement from NHTSA, a rearview camera image that does not display decreases the driver's visibility, increasing the risk of a crash.



Chrysler is recalling certain 2021-2022 Dodge Durango, 2021-2023 Chrysler Pacifica, Jeep Grand Cherokee L, 2022 Ram 1500, 2500, 3500, 2022-2023 Jeep Compass, Grand Cherokee, Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer, and Ram Promaster vehicles.



A company investigation found that the radio software may prevent the rearview image from displaying. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, 'Rear Visibility.'



Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, will fix the problem with an online software update that more than 735,000 vehicles have already received. Owners should see a request to accept the update on their media screens. They also will get recall notices in the mail.



The company says it has no reports of injuries or crashes, but it still is urging owners to follow the recall instructions.



