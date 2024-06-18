

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study conducted by the University of Colorado Boulder revealed that consuming junk food during periods of stress could worsen anxiety symptoms.



The research demonstrated that a high-fat diet can disrupt gut bacteria, alter behavior, and impact brain chemicals in a way that promotes anxiety.



The study, led by Christopher Lowry, a professor of integrative physiology at CU Boulder, published in the journal Biological Research, uncovered remarkable findings. Lowry emphasized the significance of the research, expressing astonishment that a high-fat diet alone could influence gene expression in the brain.



In this extensive study, adolescent rats were divided into two groups: one receiving a standard diet containing approximately 11% fat, and the other being fed a high-fat diet with 45% fat, primarily derived from saturated fats found in animal products. Over the course of nine weeks, fecal samples were analyzed, gut bacteria were evaluated, and behavioral tests were conducted. The results were astonishing.



The rats subjected to the high-fat diet displayed molecular markers indicative of heightened anxiety in their brains compared to the control group. Additionally, they gained more weight and demonstrated reduced diversity in gut bacteria. Furthermore, the high-fat diet group showed increased expression of three genes associated with serotonin, a neurotransmitter linked to stress and anxiety-like responses in animals.



Lowry proposed that an unhealthy microbiome could compromise the gut lining, allowing bacteria to enter the bloodstream and communicate with the brain via the vagus nerve, a pathway connecting the gastrointestinal tract to the brain. It's important to note that the research team emphasized that not all fats are harmful, highlighting that some healthy fats, such as those found in fish, olive oil, nuts, and seeds, are anti-inflammatory and beneficial for brain health.



