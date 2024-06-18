

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The California State Fair is set to allow marijuana sales and consumption this July, making history by legalizing cannabis sale on its grounds for the first time.



The announcement comes as marijuana has been legalized across various states in the U.S. Moreover, the California Assembly approved a bill to legalize cannabis cafes in the state last month, including live musical or other performances in the consumption area.



'This initiative spotlights the significant role of cannabis in California's agricultural industry, marking a major milestone in the state fair's 170-year history,' James Leitz, executive producer of the Cannabis Competition and Exhibit, said. 'Expanding the competition to include all form factors and providing patrons the opportunity to directly engage with and consume winning brands is transformational for public understanding of the plant.'



During the annual event, taking place from July 12 to 28, adults 21 and older will be able to review different cannabis products and learn about the state's cannabis history in 'a major step forward for responsible normalization'.



The attendees can scan QR codes to learn about award-winning products, add items to their virtual shopping cart, and try products from diverse farms in a 30,000-square-foot consumption area.



'Hosting cannabis sales and consumption is a groundbreaking milestone in destigmatization by facilitating a deeper connection between consumers and the farmers who cultivate their products with such care,' Lauren Carpenter, the co-founder of Embarc, a company that will manage an experiential marijuana dispensary at the state fair, stated.



Also, the fair has included new product categories in this year's cannabis competition, such as pre-rolls, concentrates, cartridges, edibles, beverages and wellness products, along with a consumer education and awareness section.



Reportedly, the California State Fair is about to have around 590,000 attendees, as per The Guardian.



Earlier, on-site cannabis sales and consumption were allowed at the New York State Fair in 2021, but the permission was revoked last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken