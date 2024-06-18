

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Adidas is currently looking into claims of 'compliance violations' in China following the reception of an anonymous letter on June 7, that accused local executives of embezzling 'millions of euros.'



According to Jiemian, a Chinese state media outlet, an anonymous group identifying themselves as 'employees of Adidas China', sent the letter with the allegations to the company's headquarters in Germany.



The letter, initially reported by Jiemian and widely shared on social media, accused senior executives and multiple staff members of embezzlement, bribery from suppliers in the form of cash and real estate, as well as kickbacks from celebrities and advertising agencies, as detailed by the Financial Times on Sunday.



In addition, one senior executive was accused of workplace bullying and nepotism.



The whistleblowers warned that if Adidas failed to address the allegations raised in the letter, they would escalate the issue to external media and legal entities.



Adidas disclosed that it was collaborating with external legal advisors to investigate the situation, as reported by news sources. In response to a query from Reuters, Adidas emphasized its serious approach to potential compliance breaches and its dedication to adhering to legal and internal standards in all operating markets.



The company stated that further details would be provided once the investigation concluded.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken