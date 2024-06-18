

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KB Home (KBH) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $168.42 million, or $2.15 per share. This compares with $164.44 million, or $1.94 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.4% to $1.71 billion from $1.77 billion last year.



KB Home earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $168.42 Mln. vs. $164.44 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.15 vs. $1.94 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.71 Bln vs. $1.77 Bln last year.



