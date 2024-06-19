WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Wednesday said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Skyrizi for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.
The approval was based on two Phase 3 studies dubbed INSPIRE and COMMAND, in which primary endpoint of clinical remission was achieved along with endoscopic improvement, a key secondary endpoint.
Skyrizi is already approved in the U.S. for plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
