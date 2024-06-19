

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L), a telecommunications company, Wednesday said it has sold 484.7 million shares or 18 percent stake in Indus Towers Limited through an accelerated book-build offering to raise 1.7 billion euros.



The company plans to use the proceeds to repay a substantial part of bank borrowings of 1.8 billion euros secured against Vodafone's Indian assets.



Following the offering, Vodafone holds 82.5 million shares or 3.1 percent stake in Indus.



