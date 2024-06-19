

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spectris Plc (SEPJF.PK, SXS.L), an instrumentation company, said on Wednesday that Angela Noon will be the Chief Financial Officer with effect from September 1.



Noon is currently CFO at Royal Mail and was previously CFO for Siemens UK & Ireland.



Prior to Royal Mail, Noon spent over 20 years in various international leadership roles at Siemens AG in digitalization, industrial software, and business development.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken