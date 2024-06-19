

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks traded slightly lower on Wednesday as investors watched the latest political developments in the country.



The risk premium on French bonds held steady despite lingering worries about the country's debt path and fiscal situation.



National Rally leader Jordan Bardella said he will not become prime minister if his party doesn't get a resounding victory in France's snap election.



Polls indicate Marine Le Pen's party is best placed to become the largest group in the National Assembly, but projections show the party is set to fall short of an outright majority.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 33 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,596 after gaining 0.8 percent in the previous session.



