

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's residential property price index increased at the fastest pace in nearly one-and-a-half years in April, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



Residential property prices rose 7.9 percent year-on-year in April, faster than the 7.4 percent gain in March. Prices have been rising since February 2020.



Further, the latest rate of growth was the fastest since November 2022, when prices had risen 8.5 percent.



In the capital region, Dublin, residential property prices rose 8.3 percent annually in April. House prices alone showed an increase of 8.8 percent, and those of apartments climbed by 6.2 percent.



Except for Dublin, residential property prices in Ireland were 7.6 percent higher in April than a year ago.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken