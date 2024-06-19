

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cyril Ramaphosa will be sworn in as South Africa's president for a third term at a ceremony to be held in capital Pretoria on Wednesday.



After failing to win majority in the general election, the ruling African National Congress signed a deal with other parties to form a coalition government last week.



It includes ANC's long-time rival Democratic Alliance, or DA.



Following the agreeent, lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to re-elect the 71-year-old as President.



In South Africa, lawmakers elect the president.



Ramaphosa, who first became president in 2018 when his predecessor Jacob Zuma was forced to quit amid corruption charges, needs a concrete agenda to rescue the nation's failing economy.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken