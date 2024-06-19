The "Lithuania Telecoms Market Report Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Lithuania's regulator concludes 5G auctions
Lithuania's small telecoms market is among the more advanced in Europe, particularly given the universal access to LTE infrastructure and the extensive fibre footprint. Operator investment has been focused on fibre broadband and mobile network upgrades. Fibre is now by far the dominant fixed broadband platform, with the number of DSL and cable connections in steady decline.
A number of alternative operators offer services although the incumbent Telia Lithuania remains the dominant player in the fixed-line and broadband sectors.
SIM card penetration is relatively high for the region, with a growing proportion of subscribers being on higher-ARPU contract plans. While LTE services are available nationally, operators have made steady investments in 5G, with Telia being the first MNO to launch a commercial 5G service earlier in 2022. By March 2023, the company's 5G network and by March 2023 provided 95% population coverage. Bite was the last of the MNOs to launch 5G, doing so in February 2023 and complementing the operator's existing fixed-wireless 5G service.
The regulator has helped the network operators to develop 5G by allowing them to repurpose spectrum in the 2.1GHz and 2.4GHz bands. After some delay, the regulator in mid-2022 completed auctions of spectrum in the 700MHz and 3.4GHz bands. Service obligations on the licensees include the provision of services to the five main cities by the end of 2023.
Total revenue from the electronic communications sector increased 5.4% in 2022, year-on-year, showing the fastest growth since 2016. Revenue growth in the mobile sector was driven mainly from mobile broadband services.
This report provides an overview of Lithuania's fixed-line telecom sector. It includes a variety of statistics from the regulator and the main players, as well as an overview of regulatory developments and telecom infrastructure. In addition, the report reviews the highly developed mobile market, covering the major operators, regulatory developments, mobile technologies, and services. The report also offers a wide range of statistical data on the fixed and wireless broadband markets, including subscriber forecasts.
Key Developments:
- Telia, Tele2, and Bite ordered to provide universal services to five underserved municipalities.
- BitA expands its mobile 5G service, complementing its existing fixed-wireless 5G service.
- Regulator completes two spectrum auctions for 5G services, with coverage obligations imposed on the three licensees.
- Telia launches a 2Gb/s fibre-based broadband service.
- Government revisits prepaid SIM card registration scheme.
- Disputes Commission of the ITU rules for Lithuania in a case against Russia relating to frequency use in border areas.
- Report update includes the regulator's market data to December 2022, telcos' financial and operating data to Q1 2023, updated Telecom maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.
Key Topics Covered:
- Key statistics
- Regional Europe Market Comparison
- Market characteristics
- Market Leaders
- Market Challengers
- Market Emergents
- TMI versus GDP
- Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
- Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration
- Telecommunications market
- Historical overview
- Regulatory environment
- Historical overview
- Regulatory authority
- Fixed-line developments
- Telecom sector liberalisation
- Privatisation
- Universal Service Obligation (USO)
- Interconnect
- Access
- Carrier selection and Carrier PreSelection (CPS)
- Number Portability (NP)
- Mobile network developments
- GSM licences
- Mobile Number Portability (MNP)
- 2.6GHz spectrum
- Spectrum auction 2013
- Spectrum auction 2016
- Spectrum auction for 5G
- Significant Market Power (SMP)
- Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs)
- Roaming
- SIM card registration
- Mobile market
- Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile voice
- Mobile data
- Mobile broadband
- Mobile infrastructure
- 5G
- 4G (LTE)
- 3G
- Other infrastructure developments
- Major mobile operators
- Telia Lithuania
- BitA
- Tele2 Lithuania
- MVNOs
- Mobile content and applications
- M-payments
- Fixed-line broadband market
- Market analysis
- Broadband statistics
- Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Infrastructure sharing
- Other fixed broadband services
- Fixed wireless (Wi-Fi and WiMAX)
- Satellite broadband
- Digital economy
- E-government
- E-health
- Fixed network operators
- Telia Lietuvos
- Telecommunications infrastructure
- Overview of the national telecom network
- Telia Lietuvos
- Alternative operators
- International infrastructure
- Wholesaling
- Data centres
- Appendix Historic data
- Glossary of abbreviations
- Related reports
Companies Featured
- Telia Lietuvos (Telia Lithuania)
- Bito Lithuania
- Vinita
- Balticum TV
- Tele 2
- Cgates
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3mrx2w
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240619553774/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900