



TOKYO, June 19, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced that New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visited NEC's headquarters in Tokyo, where he toured the NEC Future Creation Hub, a customer experience center highlighting technologies and business. He also delivered a keynote speech, observing NEC's cutting-edge technologies, such as biometric authentication.During the tour guided by Takayuki Morita, President and CEO of NEC, it was emphasized that digital technologies including biometric authentication are essential for creating a fair, efficient, and sustainable society. Prime Minister Luxon expressed expectations for NEC's advanced technologies to help contribute to the provision of safe and secure societal infrastructure as New Zealand and Japan share many of the same social challenges.Subsequently, a speech co-hosted by the Embassy of New Zealand, NEC, and the Japan-based Institute for International Socio-Economic Studies (IISE) was held. Prime Minister Luxon highlighted Japan's role in promoting stability in the Indo-Pacific region amidst significant environmental changes affecting economic security.NEC has a well-established history of building infrastructure in New Zealand. Starting with the telecommunications switching business, NEC now provides solutions to a number of central and local government agencies across biometrics and smart transportation. Going forward, NEC aims to contribute further to the country's development through innovative service offerings with technologies such as AI and biometric authentication.