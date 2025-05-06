Netcracker's AI and GenAI Solutions Recognized by Business Intelligence Group for Connecting the Power of AI With Telco Data to Deliver Exceptional Value

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has received the 2025 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award in the Telecommunications category from Business Intelligence Group. The awards program celebrates innovators who are working to solve current problems and challenges by leveraging this powerful and evolving technology.

Netcracker AI Data Analytics is designed to help operators make better data-driven decisions, deliver superior experiences and improve productivity. Netcracker also provides a number of out-of-the-box scenarios that customers can immediately put into practice, further streamlining the transformation process.

Data security is another significant challenge facing telcos using AI and GenAI. Netcracker GenAI Telco Solution identifies and obfuscates all sensitive customer and proprietary telco data to safely deliver the information to any generative AI model, allowing operators to improve customer experience and increase automation while ensuring data privacy.

"We congratulate Netcracker on winning an AI Excellence Award for its innovative solutions geared to the telecom industry," said Russ Fordyce, CEO of Business Intelligence Group. "As the AI landscape continues to evolve, we look forward to seeing the continued impact Netcracker has on real-world solutions that will deliver positive outcomes to service providers as well as their customers."

"We are thrilled to be recognized for our AI and GenAI solutions," said Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer at Netcracker. "This is a great validation of Netcracker's efforts to spur innovation and create solutions that empower our customers to successfully implement and reap the benefits of this revolutionary technology."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

