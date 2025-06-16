During Additional Panels, Customers Telenet and Virgin Media O2 Will Join Netcracker for Discussions on the Power of Automation and Digital Transformation to Elevate Customer Experience
Netcracker Technology:
Event: DTW Ignite
Location: Bella Center,Copenhagen, Denmark
Speaking Sessions:
Choosing the Right Partner for Automation and Service Velocity
Wednesday, June 18
11:15 11:40 a.m. CET
Stage B
Speakers:
- Hesham Fahmy, CIO, TELUS
- Robert Purdy, CIO, Odido
- Sylvain Seignour, President, Netcracker
Driving Customer-Centric Services with Composable IT and Digital BSS
Tuesday, June 17
12:30 1:00 p.m. CET
Stage D
Speakers:
- Sami Chabbah, VP Commercial Platforms, Telenet
- Adrian Kempton, VP Architecture, TELUS
- Bob Titus, CTO, Netcracker
Digital Transformation as the Catalyst for Exceptional Customer Experiences
Tuesday, June 17
4:00 4:30 p.m. CET
Impact Stage
Speakers:
- Bas Touw, Head of IT Product Mass Market, Odido
- Neill Whitworth, Director Commercial Customer Enablement Operations, UK, Virgin Media O2
- Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer, Netcracker
