During Additional Panels, Customers Telenet and Virgin Media O2 Will Join Netcracker for Discussions on the Power of Automation and Digital Transformation to Elevate Customer Experience

Netcracker Technology:

Event: DTW Ignite

Location: Bella Center,Copenhagen, Denmark

Speaking Sessions:

Choosing the Right Partner for Automation and Service Velocity

Wednesday, June 18

11:15 11:40 a.m. CET

Stage B

Speakers:

Hesham Fahmy, CIO, TELUS

Robert Purdy, CIO, Odido

Sylvain Seignour, President, Netcracker

Driving Customer-Centric Services with Composable IT and Digital BSS

Tuesday, June 17

12:30 1:00 p.m. CET

Stage D

Speakers:

Sami Chabbah, VP Commercial Platforms, Telenet

Adrian Kempton, VP Architecture, TELUS

Bob Titus, CTO, Netcracker

Digital Transformation as the Catalyst for Exceptional Customer Experiences

Tuesday, June 17

4:00 4:30 p.m. CET

Impact Stage

Speakers:

Bas Touw, Head of IT Product Mass Market, Odido

Neill Whitworth, Director Commercial Customer Enablement Operations, UK, Virgin Media O2

Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer, Netcracker

