1GLOBAL, a technology-driven global mobile communications provider, has partnered with leading Dutch mobile operator Odido to power the launch of SimWallet, a standalone mobile app for eSIM connectivity. SimWallet was introduced into the Dutch market in April this year. It provides near-instant access to Odido's 5G network in the Netherlands and can be used by anyone, regardless of whether they are an Odido customer.

Once installed, users can connect to Odido's state-of-the-art 5G network for unlimited internet for 24 hours, multiple days or up to 30 days, enjoying fixed low rates that work on their smartphone, tablet, laptop or any eSIM-capable device.

Rapid integration with intelligent API technology

SimWallet utilizes 1GLOBAL's API technology, which is directly integrated into the Odido network. By utilizing a multi-IMSI (International Mobile Subscriber Identity) architecture, 1GLOBAL can dynamically allocate IMSIs to users on demand, enabling seamless eSIM provisioning and connectivity activation. This integration ensures that customers that use SimWallet can do so without consuming any of their paid data, making pricing clearer and more affordable for customers.

Odido's SimWallet app launched four weeks after initial API integration began, showcasing 1GLOBAL's ability to empower mobile network operators and digital-first businesses so they can implement go-to-market strategies quickly, accurately, and securely.

"What drives Odido to innovate is our commitment to breaking industry conventions on behalf of customers," said Tisha van Lammeren, Chief Commercial Officer Mass Market at Odido. "Our new SimWallet app does just that, and it is thanks to our technology partner 1GLOBAL that we are able to offer truly on-demand 5G access, seamlessly."

"At 1GLOBAL, we are always excited to be innovative and deliver new pathways to customer connectivity," said Hakan Koç, Founder and CEO of 1GLOBAL. "The Odido SimWallet is one of the solutions that showcase our key position to meet the rising demand for temporary but immediate 5G access. Our advanced API technology enables clients like Odido to offer frictionless, on-brand eSIMs that keep their customers connected and engaged, helping them unlock high-margin, recurring revenue streams."

1GLOBAL is the ideal partner for global eSIM connectivity

As an internationally connected partner, 1GLOBAL is perfectly positioned to support forward-thinking companies like Odido in growing their service offering and boosting customer enjoyment.

1GLOBAL is supported by ten Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs), five international roaming partners, and over 150 interconnects, enabling unrivalled connectivity on a global scale. It is also one of only five telcos worldwide that operates its own fully GSMA-accredited SM-DP+ platform that is integral to the distribution of eSIMs.

About 1GLOBAL: Leading Digital Transformation in Telecommunications

1GLOBAL is a technology-driven global mobile communications provider dedicated to empowering enterprises worldwide to unlock the full growth potential of mobile connectivity. With a best-in-class telecom technology platform, a comprehensive suite of globally viable regulatory licenses, and privileged access to the telecom wholesale market, 1GLOBAL is uniquely positioned to deliver seamless compliance and connectivity solutions. Serving the world's leading banks, corporations, and digital-first businesses-including neo-banks, travel companies, and payment service providers-1GLOBAL connects over 43 million devices globally.

With 2024 full-year revenue exceeding US$100 million, 1GLOBAL is a profitable business generating significant cash flows to fund its ongoing investments in infrastructure, transformation, and growth. 2024 saw major client wins and marked 1GLOBAL's evolution from a multi-market telecommunication provider to a global technology-driven mobile connectivity powerhouse.

Established in 2022 by experienced tech founders and entrepreneurs Hakan Koç and Pyrros Koussios, 1GLOBAL is a European technology leader driving digital transformation in the global telecommunications market. It operates as a fully regulated Mobile Virtual Network Operator ("MVNO") in nine countries and as a regulated telecommunications operator in an additional 31 countries. Headquartered in the Netherlands, with world-class R&D hubs in Lisbon, Berlin, and São Paulo, 1GLOBAL employs over 450 experts across 13 countries.

