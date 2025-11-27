The multi-year engagement marks a significant shift in Odido's IT strategy with Wipro bringing deep domain expertise, AI-powered delivery, and a design-led approach to drive innovation

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading AI-powered technology services and consulting company, today announced a multi-year engagement with Odido Netherlands B.V.* to transform its IT landscape and enhance customer experience across their enterprise and consumer segments.

By combining AI and deep consulting expertise, Wipro will help Odido improve customer engagement and satisfaction, improve productivity, and streamline operations to reduce costs. A key highlight of this multi-year engagement is the use of a self-funded model, where productivity-driven savings are reinvested to continuously fund new digital initiatives, ensuring that innovation remains both sustainable and scalable.

As part of the engagement, Wipro will lead a full-scale modernization of Odido's digital and enterprise technology landscape as well as drive IT simplification and automation. This transformation will be powered by Wipro's WEGA and WINGS AI delivery platforms, part of Wipro Intelligence, Wipro's unified suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions, and transformative offerings, and will enable Odido to build and manage a dynamic ecosystem of agent-driven services and solutions that will help improve their service reliability, IT operations, and incident resolution rates.

Additionally, Wipro's conversational AI chat solution will further enhance responsiveness and resilience across Odido's technology ecosystem by delivering contextualized, multilingual, and conversational self-service capabilities.

Wipro's experience-led studio model, powered by Designit, will be a central part of the engagement. By integrating Wipro's design studio with its development, design, and engineering teams, user and business needs will be captured early, seamlessly translating into solutions, and delivering with speed and excellence. This collaboration will help Odido accelerate time to market and consistently deliver high-quality digital experiences.

"At Odido, our goal is to make technology more human. Everything we do is driven by a human-centric approach. This applies not only to our network services and product innovations, but also to our processes, operations, and IT infrastructure," said Robert Purdy, Chief IT Officer at Odido Netherlands. "Our collaboration with Wipro supports this ambition and enables us to take the customer experience to a next level."

Graziella Neuvéglise, Managing Director, Western Europe, Wipro Limited, said, "Odido's trust in Wipro reflects our ability to deliver strategic value through intelligent operations, agile development, and a future-ready IT strategy. This transformation is consulting-led, with our teams shaping the roadmap, optimizing processes, and aligning technology with business goals. By combining this expertise with Wipro Intelligence, our unified suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions, and transformative offerings we're not just modernizing Odido's IT infrastructure but reimagining how technology boosts businesses and puts customers at the heart of their evolution. This engagement underscores our commitment to delivering impactful solutions that help our clients thrive in a rapidly evolving business landscape."

*This deal was mentioned in Wipro Limited's financial results announcement press release, dated October 16, 2025, for the quarter-ended September 30, 2025, with a description of Odido but without naming the company.

