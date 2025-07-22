Netcracker, Toyota, Vodafone, NTT Data and Other Partners Collaborated on Sophisticated Applications to Enhance Connected Vehicle Experiences and Create New Revenue Opportunities

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has been recognized, along with partners including Toyota, Vodafone and NTT Data, for a revolutionary TM Forum Moonshot Catalyst project focusing on the complex technical and business challenges that automotive OEMs face when deploying advanced applications for connected and autonomous vehicles.

The Monetizing Federated Connectivity for Automotive OEMs project, which was honored with the Telco Monetization Award during DTW Ignite in Copenhagen, speeds up the deployment of new vehicle applications and reduces deployment costs through seamless access to on-demand network resources supported by standardized APIs to ensure interoperability. Moonshot Catalysts are the highest achievement in TM Forum technical projects, with the goal of reaching significant breakthroughs that push the limits of innovation.

Netcracker's next-generation cloud solution provided the IT and integration platform that connected Toyota's automotive applications, Vodafone's Procure Connect platform and NTT Data's 5G slicing, creating the capability for end-to-end monetization.

Netcracker's solution leveraged TM Forum and CAMARA Open APIs and TM Forum's Open Digital Architecture (ODA), and provided essential functions such as GenAI-assisted partner onboarding and adjustments of billing and invoicing among partners. Significant business outcomes were validated, including optimized operational efficiency, 3-5% increase in average revenue per user for telecommunications partners, successful monetization of low-latency connectivity services, accelerated service rollout capabilities, enhanced vehicle safety features and substantial carbon dioxide emission reductions through optimized routing and vehicle efficiency improvements.

"This particular Catalyst caught the attention of the judges due to its applicability in an industry that's on the cutting edge of technology but that can also be used in other verticals such as healthcare, smart factories and augmented reality," said Aaron Boasman-Patel, VP, Innovation at TM Forum. "We congratulate all the companies involved in developing this truly promising scenario that lays the groundwork for broader transformation initiatives."

"Edge computing and seamless connectivity will improve the potential for advanced vehicle connectivity services, which will spark further innovation and monetization opportunities for automobile manufacturers and the wider ecosystem," said Bob Titus, CTO of Netcracker. "We are proud to be part of this pioneering project and thank the judges and TM Forum for their recognition of the hard work from all participants."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250722959974/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact



Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@Netcracker.com