Netcracker Provides a Trusted Path for Telecom Service Providers to Take Agentic AI Beyond Pilot Programs and Into Large-Scale, Real-World Deployments

Netcracker Technology announced today the next evolution of its Agentic AI Solution for telecom, introducing ready-to-deploy telecom AI Agents, an enhanced open Agentic AI Platform and AI-native integration across its digital IT portfolio. The new innovations give telecom service providers a faster path to scale AI across their entire business automating complex workflows, accelerating innovation and building trust in AI-driven operations.

Telecom providers recognize AI's potential to transform customer experience, business and network operations, but most have not yet realized the full value of AI, instead deploying isolated use cases with limited results. Leveraging its proven delivery expertise, Netcracker has advanced its Agentic AI Solution with new capabilities and adoption of emerging standards including Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent-to-Agent (A2A) establishing a foundation for open, interoperable and scalable multi-agent ecosystems.

With these critical enablers, Netcracker's solution scales agentic AI with three key advances:

Ready-to-Deploy Telecom AI Agents More than 60 pre-built agents deliver immediate value by enriching customer journeys and driving more efficient operations. Purpose-built for telecom using domain expertise, they connect seamlessly with any LLM, data system, operational tool and third-party agent to achieve specific goals and adapt in real time. Agents can be orchestrated in multiple ways, providing a clear path to broader multi-agent adoption across the business.

Open Agentic AI Platform A single platform to orchestrate Netcracker and third-party agents, giving access to the models, data systems and tools they need using MCP. With an Agent Design Studio to design, test and scale multi-agent use cases, and an AI Trust Control layer for enterprise-grade security, governance, ROI tracking and performance optimization, service providers can confidently scale AI across the business.

AI-Native Digital Portfolio AI Agents embedded across the entire IT portfolio, including Configure Price Quote (CPQ), Revenue Management, Resource Inventory and Service Orchestration, to automate more processes and speed time to market. Each component includes an MCP server, allowing any third-party AI agent to connect natively accelerating integration and expanding the agentic AI ecosystem.

With deep telecom knowledge and proven execution, Netcracker partners with service providers to identify and prioritize high-value use cases with a positive ROI using a structured framework built on best practices. Continuous performance measures ensure agent outcomes align with KPIs, while delivery expertise accelerates deployment and adoption. Netcracker helps service providers establish the strategies, governance and operating models that drive measurable value today and scale into long-term competitive advantage.

"AI agents can potentially apply to almost any telecom process, so many operators are overwhelmed trying to set priorities," said Andy Hicks, Senior Principal Analyst at GlobalData. "To realize a good ROI quickly, while planning for scale, operators should look for a solution with embedded telco expertise, openness to multivendor infrastructure and use cases that are ready to deploy. Netcracker has a strong agentic AI offering that addresses those needs."

"AI can enable service providers to unlock the value of their data and unleash the productivity and innovation potential of their workforce," said Bob Titus, CTO at Netcracker. "Our latest advancements in agentic AI are built on real telco deployment experience and are already helping operators deliver tangible value while creating a clear path to enterprise-wide adoption."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

