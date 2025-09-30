TOKYO, Sept 30, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701), a leading global IT and network transformation services provider, today announced an agreement to deploy cutting-edge AI for networking solutions at Ouribank, one of Brazil's leading financial institutions. The deployment, leveraging the market-leading AI and automated networking solutions from HPE Juniper Networking and NEC Enterprise Network Services, will transform Ouribank's data center and campus infrastructure into an agile, robust and secure network, with increased operational insights and automated troubleshooting capabilities.The deployment is a strategic element of Ouribank's business expansion plans, driven by customer demand for a wider range of online financial services. The bank also wanted to accelerate, simplify and optimize day-to-day network operations across its data center and campus and branch infrastructures, in support of a nimble IT team equipped to focus on strategic projects and to introduce new financial services to the market very quickly and at scale. Another strategic initiative underpinned by the new network is Ouribank's development of a Disaster Recovery site, providing further reassurance for its customers.The selected solutions, Apstra(R) Data Center Director and Juniper Networks(R) QFX5120 for the data center, and HPE Juniper Networking EX4400-24X and EX4100 with Juniper Wired Assurance for the campus, are designed to advance the agility and reliability of Ouribank's communication infrastructure. The Apstra Data Center Director solution enables streamlined data center network automation and management, enhancing infrastructure reliability by eliminating disruptions caused by manual interventions and generating predictive insights. Concurrently, Marvis(R) AI engine, which underpins the Mist AI-native networking platform, delivers industry-leading AIOps to optimize user experiences and simplify IT operations.Furthermore, by leveraging NEC's robust and secure engineering services, Ouribank can implement an automated and secure network tailored to its specific workflows and requirements. Together, NEC and HPE Juniper Networking will continue to drive AI-native digital transformation at Ouribank, empowering its exploration of new use cases enabled by networking innovation."For more than four decades, Ouribank has consistently been at the forefront of global innovation. In today's digital era, NEC and HPE Juniper Networking solutions are fundamental to enabling the bank's digital transformation, especially regarding connectivity issues with public clouds, using AI-based functionalities to ensure ongoing flexibility and agility for our business."- Luis Eduardo, IT Head (Infrastructure, Cloud, Architecture and Data), Ouribank"Together, HPE Juniper Networking and NEC are redefining agility and security at Ouribank with transformative intent-based networking and AIOps. This powerful alliance leverages Juniper's cutting-edge AI-native and NEC's transformation services to prepare Ouribank's network infrastructure for the future. With Data Center Director for seamless data center automation and Marvis AI enhancing operational simplicity, Ouribank is now poised at the forefront of financial innovation-agile, secure, and well-equipped for the digital era."- Manfred Opificius, Senior Vice President, SP Sales, HPE Networking, HPE"Leveraging our services, based on both local and global expertise, we are honored to support the digital innovation of Ouribank. We have been contributing to the financial sector by transforming networks where the robustness, flexibility, and security of digital infrastructure play a pivotal role in business operations. We keep enhancing our services to advance Ouribank's networks, fostering sustainable and intelligent solutions for the future."- Masayuki Kayahara, Corporate SVP, Global Network Division, NEC CorporationAbout NEC CorporationNEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com or NEC's Network Solutions at https://www.nec.com/en/global/solutions/5g/index.html.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.