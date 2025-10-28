TOKYO, Oct 28, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701), a leading global IT and network transformation system integrator, today announced its achievement of Cisco Gold Provider status, a top-tier certification that recognizes NEC's excellence in delivering Cisco solutions. This designation certifies that NEC and its country affiliates registered as Cisco Partners are qualified to provide customers worldwide with the highest level of Cisco expertise, trusted service delivery, and innovative technologies that support digital transformation, powered by NEC's Network Transformation Service and Cisco's advanced solutions.NEC and Cisco entered a Global System Integrator Agreement (GSIA) in 2021 and the partnership has expanded across multiple countries and solution domains, including software innovations such as AI/automation. NEC's robust engineering capabilities for mission-critical networking, combined with customer-focused approaches, have made the alliance a trusted choice for global companies such as Telenor, Telefonica, and TIM Brazil.In recognition of this strong foundation, NEC achieved this top-tier certification after passing Cisco's rigorous audit, particularly excelling in service capabilities such as managed services. This recognition reflects NEC's proven ability to design, deploy, and support Cisco solutions that drive business success. Looking ahead, NEC and Cisco will further accelerate innovation across key domains, including AI datacenters, cybersecurity, digital transformation by AI/automation and Private 5G, supporting the business success of key sectors, including service providers, enterprises, and government organizations."We are delighted to recognize NEC as a Gold Provider - a status that reflects years of strategic collaboration between Cisco and NEC and a shared commitment to deliver customer excellence. Together, we are helping organizations worldwide accelerate growth, drive efficiency, and unlock the full potential of cloud, AI and 5G."- Jason Teller, Vice President, Global Sales, Internet and Mass-Scale Infrastructure, Cisco"We are committed to helping our customers grow their businesses through our deep collaboration with Cisco. Together, we will continue to deliver transformative services that meet the evolving needs of our customers worldwide."- Masayuki Kayahara, Corporate SVP, Global Network Division, NEC CorporationAbout NEC CorporationNEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com or NEC's Network Solutions at https://www.nec.com/en/global/solutions/5g/index.html.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.