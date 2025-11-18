Broadcom Inc.: Broadcom Strengthens Strategic Partnership with NEC to Drive Modern Private Cloud with VMware Cloud Foundation

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced plans to expand its strategic partnership with NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) to adopt a modern private cloud utilizing VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF). Leveraging the skills and expertise gained from implementing VCF in its own IT systems, NEC will promote the modernization of private clouds, enabling customers to ensure security and accelerate innovation.

VCF is the first integrated cloud platform designed to enable a modern private cloud, combining the flexibility and agility of public cloud environments with the security, performance, and low total cost of ownership (TCO) offered by private clouds. VCF enables consistent operation and management of all applications-traditional, modern, or AI-driven-on a single platform.

VCF gives customers a unified private cloud platform that simplifies deployment and operations while strengthening security and lowering risk and cost. Currently, nine of the top 10 Fortune 500 companies deploy VCF.

Broadcom and NEC have collaborated for more than 20 years, and this strengthened strategic partnership builds on their long-standing relationship. As part of NEC's "Client Zero" strategy-an approach that sees NEC adopting cutting-edge technologies internally-NEC will implement VCF into its IT systems. This will allow NEC to gain a deeper understanding of VCF's features and benefits, acquire expertise in effective implementation and efficient operation methods, and improve the quality of service when delivering VCF-based solutions to customers.

As a partner, NEC offers VCF-based solutions to customers as part of its value creation model- NEC BluStellar Scenario. NEC also offers VCF as a managed service as of October 2025. NEC Private Cloud Infrastructure powered by VMware is a new service that utilizes VCF to provide customers with flexible resources for building hybrid cloud environments and supporting the development of highly adaptable cloud solutions.

"For many years, NEC has been a key partner in driving VMware business initiatives. We are delighted to strengthen our strategic partnership with Broadcom," said Norihiko Kimura, Corporate Executive Vice President (Executive Officer) and President of the Digital Platform Services Business Unit at NEC. "Starting in October, NEC began offering private cloud services built on VCF. These solutions are based on the VMware expertise we have accumulated over the years and the knowledge gained through our Client Zero practices. By integrating these offerings into the BluStellar Scenario, we aim to collaborate with Broadcom to support digital transformation (DX) for our customers and society."

"Through our strategic partnership with NEC, we are committed to helping customers adopt a modern private cloud. VCF enables customers to achieve a simplified and unified model for integrating and managing private cloud environments," said Hikaru Yamauchi, Japan Country Manager, VMware K.K. "By redefining IT infrastructure with VCF, we aim to help our customers address key challenges such as accelerating innovation, managing costs, and ensuring sovereignty and security."

