Leading Operator in Thailand With More Than 45 Million Subscribers Goes Live With Netcracker's Cloud-Native BSS Platform for B2C and B2B Quad-Play Customers

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has completed the largest cloud deployment in Thailand and the wider Asia-Pacific region for long-term customer Advanced Info Service (AIS), the leading operator in Thailand. AIS has transitioned to an upgraded and future-proof deployment of Netcracker Cloud-Native Revenue Management, part of Netcracker Digital BSS, which represents a significant step in the operator's digital transformation journey and a key move to strengthen its converged mobile and broadband business and market share.

The advanced cloud-native Revenue Management platform is supporting B2C and B2B quad-play subscribers, delivering benefits such as subscription billing based on various durations, including monthly, quarterly and annual, which provides flexibility and options for end customers.

The platform also brings numerous business benefits to AIS, including improved scalability and flexibility to adapt to changing business needs and market demands, better cost optimization leading to better operational efficiencies and overall profitability and faster time to market to maintain the operator's leadership in a highly competitive market.

The cloud-native platform will allow AIS to support innovative 5G business models, including enterprise 5G and IoT services, as the operator anticipates future expansion and evolving market requirements.

"The successful end-to-end delivery of the new cloud-native revenue management platform within very challenging timelines has already proven its stability and scalability by supporting major launches and events such as the latest iPhone release without disruption," said Mr. Bharat Alva, Chief Information Officer at AIS. "As we continue onboarding customers to this new platform, we will build on our momentum with Netcracker through additional functionality and enhancements in the near term."

"We greatly value our long-term partnership with AIS, a truly advanced telecommunications operator in a region known for many innovations," said Bob Titus, Chief Technology Officer at Netcracker. "This go-live is the best testimony to how our customers continue to benefit from our ongoing cloud and AI investments."

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

