TOKYO, Dec 12, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701), a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies, today announced that Indonesia-based Bank Mandiri has selected NEC's Network Transformation Service to implement Adtran's innovative Oscilloquartz time synchronization technology in its Jakarta data centers, elevating the bank's digital infrastructure. With this new secure timing solution, Bank Mandiri is reinforcing its abilities to comply with stringent global banking regulations, which enables effective auditing for fraud prevention and enhances operational efficiency.As one of the largest banks in Indonesia, Bank Mandiri aims to be the preferred financial partner for its customers by seamlessly integrating its financial products and services into their daily lives through the delivery of simple, fast digital banking solutions. While Bank Mandiri accelerates digital banking for social innovation, enhancing security to protect customers from fraud is crucial. However, using a traditional public Network Time Protocol (NTP) clock server has not been accurate enough to meet industry-standard regulations, such as MiFID, for effective fraud prevention. Moreover, reliance on public NTP servers may result in greater visibility of Bank Mandiri's network, which creates a need for enhanced vigilance and risk management.To address these challenges, NEC collaborated with its global partner Adtran to deploy the OSA 5412, a versatile NTP clock server designed for precise time synchronization with upgradeability to support Precision Time Protocol (PTP). As dedicated NTP servers in data centers, OSA 5412 provide increased accuracy and reliability for important activities such as transaction reporting, effectively meeting banking regulations for traceability and enhanced customer security. Moreover, this solution offers advanced jamming and spoofing detection to safeguard against cyber threats.Bank Mandiri's adoption of NEC's Network Transformation Service and Adtran's Oscilloquartz time synchronization technology positions the bank at the forefront of digital banking in Indonesia, setting a new benchmark for security and operational excellence. Moving forward, NEC is committed to supporting the evolving needs of the banking industry and driving the advancement of secure digital banking."Bank Mandiri remains dedicated to driving digital innovation that enhances both customer satisfaction and security. Through our collaboration with NEC and Adtran, we have transformed our time synchronization capabilities, ensuring greater transaction traceability and operational reliability. As a digital pioneer in Indonesia's banking sector, we will continue to lead with innovation-leveraging AI and cutting-edge digital technologies to deliver trusted, future-ready financial services for our customers."- Denny Dwi Mavianto - Team Leader Bank Mandiri"Precise and secure time synchronization is essential to building trust in digital banking. Our OSA 5412 platform delivers industry-leading accuracy, resiliency and advanced security features, such as jamming and spoofing detection. This deployment not only meets global regulatory standards but also strengthens Bank Mandiri's foundation for secure, real-time financial services in today's dynamic digital economy."- Stuart Broome, GM of EMEA and APAC sales at Adtran."We are honored to support Bank Mandiri in elevating its digital infrastructure through our advanced network transformation and time synchronization solutions, in partnership with Adtran. NEC has long been dedicated to driving digital innovation in the banking sector by modernizing critical infrastructure, and we remain committed to delivering new advancements. We look forward to empowering financial institutions like Bank Mandiri to drive innovation and achieve business success in the AI and digital era."- Masayuki Kayahara, Corporate SVP, Global Network Division, NEC CorporationAbout NEC CorporationNEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.