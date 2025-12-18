DUBAI, UAE, Dec 19, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC, a global leader in biometric and identity solutions, has teamed up with emaratech, the UAE's leading digital identity and border control provider, to deploy six advanced biometric smart gates at the crew immigration area within flydubai's Airport Operations Centre in Dubai. The solution enables secure, contactless identity verification for airline crew, streamlining clearance processes in one of the world's busiest airport environments.Using NEC's NeoFace Express X5 facepods, crew identities are authenticated almost instantly. This replaces manual checks with a fully automated, paperless process. Working together with emaratech, the solution is integrated with flydubai's digital infrastructure and UAE immigration platforms to provide fast and accurate validation while maintaining the highest standards of data security and privacy.Top-Ranked TechnologyNEC's face recognition technology has repeatedly ranked at the top of evaluations by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) since 2009. In recent Face Recognition Technology Evaluations, NEC achieved the No. 1 ranking in 1:N identification accuracy as well as in aging tests using images taken more than 10 to 12 years apart, reflecting the typical passport renewal cycle."This milestone, in partnership with emaratech, reflects our commitment to bringing global innovation into the GCC's aviation sector," said Mohamed Shawky, Director - Regional Sales & Strategic Accounts, NEC. "As airlines and airports in the region continue to grow, NEC is delivering biometric and digital identity solutions that combine security with efficiency. Together with our partners, we are shaping a smarter, safer and more seamless travel experience.""NEC is already creating safe and seamless experiences at airports around the world, with thousands of biometric touchpoints in daily use," said Bill Carleton, Director, NEC Corporation of America. "This integration with emaratech, supporting flydubai's crew operations, reinforces our role in helping aviation stakeholders modernize mission-critical processes. When fast, secure identity verification and authentication are essential, our technology is trusted to deliver with accuracy, reliability and scale."His Excellency Thani Alzaffin, Group Chief Executive Officer, emaratech, added: "Our collaboration with NEC marks a pivotal step in enhancing the UAE's digital identity infrastructure. By integrating NEC's top-ranked facial recognition technology into emaratech's trusted platforms, we are redefining how biometric solutions can streamline and secure critical border control processes. This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering scalable, AI-powered solutions that elevate operational excellence and user trust-today and into the future."With advanced biometric deployments in more than 80 airports across 50 countries and regions worldwide, NEC continues to shape the future of travel and identity with trusted, AI-driven solutions.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.