Netcracker's Agentic AI and MVNO Cloud Solutions Impressed Judges With Real-World Use Cases, Positive Business Outcomes and Customer Benefits

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has received Glotel Awards for Best Application of Agentic AI and MVNO Solution of the Year. The awards program, organized by Telecoms.com, showcases innovation and excellence across the telecom industry.

The pioneering Netcracker Agentic AI Solution, which is built on more than 30 years of telecom experience and knowledge, was recognized for its ability to combine prebuilt agents, an open Agentic AI platform and AI-native IT integration to help service providers quickly scale new services while significantly improving customer experience. The solution delivers rapid and measurable impact, including reducing invoice resolution from days to less than a minute, requesting catalog modifications in under an hour, as opposed to several days, and requiring 70 percent less time to resolve billing discrepancies.

Netcracker was also honored for its MVNO Cloud Solution, a groundbreaking platform that allows telcos to provide new entrants to the market with the foundation to onboard, manage and scale their mobile offerings with personalized experiences, streamlined operations and an unmatched level of customer satisfaction in just weeks.

"Receiving two Glotel awards is quite an achievement, and the team at Netcracker should be very proud," said Scott Bicheno, Editorial Director at Telecoms.com. "Our highly competitive awards program receives entries from all over the world highlighting the best of the industry, which makes these recognitions all the more meaningful."

"We are honored to be selected by the judging panel for recognition in two areas that have been extremely impactful for the telecom industry in terms of quickly unlocking new revenue opportunities and streamlining business processes," said Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer at Netcracker. "As we continue to work closely with our customers on delivering solutions that provide the speed, scale and security required to succeed, these awards are a fantastic validation of our efforts."

