Netcracker Received Prestigious Stevie Awards Across Its Portfolio, Validating Technology Innovations and Success With Global Customers

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has received the highest recognition for its achievements in business and technology innovation at the International Business and Technology Excellence Awards programs.

Netcracker was recognized with the following:

Gold Stevie: Telecommunications Product or Service for Netcracker Digital Platform

Gold Stevie: Mobile Operations Management Solution for Netcracker MVNO Cloud Solution

Gold Stevie: Software Defined Infrastructure for Netcracker Intelligent Operations Automation

Gold Stevie: New Product of the Year Telecommunications for Netcracker Digital Satellite Solution

"We are honored to receive these awards, which validate Netcracker's primary focus on product and solution innovation across our portfolio that directly helps our customers transform their businesses," said Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer at Netcracker. "By continuously advancing our cloud-native, AI-driven platforms, we make it possible for service providers to launch new digital services faster, unlock new revenue opportunities, improve customer experience and drive sustainable growth."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

