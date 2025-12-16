TOKYO, Dec 12, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) and ClimateAi, Inc. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the co-creation of business opportunities aimed at enhancing resilience against the impacts of climate change across multiple industries.By integrating ClimateAi's climate adaptation and risk forecasting technology with NEC's expertise in agritech, AI, data analysis, and optimization, the two companies aim to build solutions that directly support climate adaptation decision-making at the farm, corporate, financial, and governmental levels.BackgroundThe progression of climate change is heightening physical risks to food security and corporate supply chains, such as agricultural production variability, logistic disruptions, and price fluctuation risks.However, visualizing the return on investment (ROI) of climate adaptation measures-and continuously monitoring their effectiveness over time-remains challenging, making it difficult to mobilize funds and optimally take preventive measures.In August 2025, NEC and ClimateAi collaboratively developed a concept model to quantify the effectiveness of adaptation strategies like irrigation, varietal changes, and planting schedule adjustments using AI, specifically targeting cacao and rice in Africa. The model demonstrated its potential to support adaptation finance, policy formulation, and on-the-ground agricultural planning. This achievement was presented at TICAD9 (*1) and COP30, generating strong market interest from international organizations, development banks, and industry stakeholders.This MoU aims to promote the co-creation of comprehensive climate resilience solutions spanning agricultural sites, corporate supply chains, finance, and insurance, with a view towards transitioning from the demonstration stage to commercial application.Areas of collaboration- Both parties agreed to collaborate on business development in the following areas:1. Analysis of the ROI for climate change adaptation measures in the agricultural sector- By combining ClimateAi's long-term climate change prediction technology with NEC's expertise in the agritech business, the companies aim to develop a service that analyzes yield, risk exposure, and the investment effectiveness of climate adaptation measures, such as crop changes and irrigation facility introductions.- Considering the varying impacts of climate change on different lands, the goal is to analyze optimal adaptation measures from an economic perspective and support the advancement of agricultural assistance by international organizations, development banks, and governments.2. Enhancing supply chain resilience from the viewpoint of climate change adaptation- Targeting the downstream agricultural sector, namely manufacturing industries that use agricultural products as main raw materials (such as food and beverage manufacturing), NEC and ClimateAi aim to support supplier optimization and improve resilience across upstream farms and supply networks to achieve services that support industrial adaptation to climate change.- This technology can also support supply chain and procurement planning decisions across any industrial supply chain.3. Digital solutions for other sectors, including financial services and insurance- The companies will explore the enhancement of financial services needed for climate adaptation-such as agricultural insurance-and identify new use cases for climate adaptation data across additional industries.Comments from each companyNaohisa Matsuda, Senior Director, Future value co-creation department / Business innovation division, NEC"NEC is delighted to announce an agreement on business development in collaboration with ClimateAi. By combining ClimateAi's strength in climate risk prediction and analysis with NEC's AI and data utilization capabilities and societal implementation prowess, we are confident that we can contribute to enhancing the resilience of supply chains and infrastructure while promoting climate change adaptation."Under the philosophy of 'NEC Open Innovation,' we are advancing the creation of new social value with diverse partners. Moving forward, through our collaboration with ClimateAi, we aim to accelerate implementation both domestically and internationally, centering on visualizing the impacts of climate change and advancing decision-making to co-create a sustainable society."Himanshu Gupta - CEO, ClimateAi"NEC's global network and field partnerships open the door to implementing climate adaptation where it's needed most. We're energized by the work ahead-supporting organizations with agricultural planning, strengthening supply-chain resilience, and building practical solutions that can be deployed quickly and at scale. This collaboration also enables us to bring climate-informed insights into supply-chain and procurement planning, helping industries make better decisions as climate pressures grow."Future prospectsUnder the MoU, both companies will define priority regions, crops, and customer segments, and strengthen collaboration with international organizations, development banks, local partners, food manufacturers, trading companies, and financial and insurance institutions to advance early commercialization.NEC and ClimateAi aim to contribute to sustainable agriculture, food security, and greater industrial resilience.NEC's new business development, under the key message "The future is ours to shape," is advancing NEC Open Innovation (*3) through diverse co-creation with a wide range of startups and partner companies. NEC's collaboration with ClimateAi is one such initiative. By uniting innovative technologies with cross-domain collaboration, NEC continues to create new social value and shape the future.(*1) NEC to participate in "TICAD Business Expo and Conference" and thematic events for TICAD 9https://www.nec.com/en/press/202508/global_20250805_03.html(*2) NEC Lectures on "Strengthening Supply Chain Resilience through Digital Technologies" at COP30 Seminar Hosted by the Ministry of the Environment(Press Release in Japanese) https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000001139.000078149.html(*3) https://www.nec.com/en/global/innovation/index.htmlAbout ClimateAi, Inc.ClimateAi is a climate adaptation and resilience platform purpose-built for the agriculture, food, and consumer goods sectors. It combines AI-powered weather modeling with phenological and water-scarcity data to deliver highly localized, crop-specific agricultural impact insights across the short, medium, and long term. With deep expertise in climate-agriculture interactions and a client base that spans agricultural and consumer-goods multinationals as well as agricultural investors, ClimateAi turns complex climate data into actionable insights. For more information, visit ClimateAi at https://www.climate.ai.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.