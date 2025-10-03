TOKYO, Oct 3, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Security, a subsidiary of NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701), has been awarded a contract to provide cybersecurity services for GREENxEXPO 2027 (International Horticultural Expo 2027, Yokohama, Japan).GREENxEXPO 2027, organized by the Japan Association for the International Horticultural Expo 2027, Yokohama, is an A1 International Horticultural Exhibition that is scheduled to take place for approximately six months from March 19, 2027, to September 26, 2027. A1 is the highest category for horticultural exhibitions approved by the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) and recognized by the Bureau International des Exhibitions (BIE). Under the theme of "Scenery of the Future for Happiness," the event is expected to attract approximately 15 million visitors, including 10 million paid visitors.NEC Security has been awarded a contract to provide cybersecurity services for GREENxEXPO 2027 in recognition of its extensive track record and advanced technical capabilities. As part of the cybersecurity measures for this A1 International Horticultural Exhibition, NEC Security will contribute to stable operations by providing comprehensive services that include security monitoring, vulnerability management, and incident response, as well as operational support services, such as system development, assessment, and training.NEC Security's Cybersecurity Strengths- Extensive experience and know-how in security operations for international events, as well as cybersecurity measures for government agencies and critical infrastructure operators.- Cutting-edge Security Operations Center (SOC) services that leverage AI technology and the globally accumulated intelligence of the NEC Group (NEC plans to establish a new Cyber Intelligence and Operations Center* in the second half of FY2025).- Incident handling capabilities utilizing the knowledge and experience gained from building and operating the NEC Group's Computer Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT), as well incident response capabilities, including on-site support.- An operational structure made up of highly specialized personnel with extensive practical experience and professional cybersecurity certifications, such as Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP), Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), and Information Security Specialist.- Extensive track record in conducting cyber defense exercises for government agencies and critical infrastructure companies, both in Japan and internationally.NEC Security is committed to contributing to the safety and security of digital infrastructure. Moving forward, the company will continue to work on the implementation of safe, secure, and reliable technology by providing cybersecurity products and services for international events, government agencies, critical infrastructure, and global enterprises.(*) Cyber Intelligence and Operations Center: A highly advanced security facility that will provide comprehensive services integrating intelligence-driven proactive cyberattack detection with incident response support, in addition to conventional SOC functions.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.