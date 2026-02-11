Bulgarian Operator Upgrades Its Deployment of Netcracker's Next-Generation Revenue Management Platform for Continuous Improvement of Scalability and System Performance

Netcracker Technology announced today that leading Bulgarian operator Vivacom has extended its long-term partnership with Netcracker for an ongoing IT modernization program. Vivacom, which provides mobile, broadband and video services to customers across Bulgaria, will upgrade to the latest version of the Netcracker Revenue Management platform as it continues its journey to improve scalability and system performance and positively impact postpaid mobile and fixed lines of business for all B2C and B2B customers.

Netcracker Revenue Management, part of the cloud-native Netcracker Digital BSS suite that automates the entire lead-to-cash process for Vivacom, will give the operator enhanced performance, cost efficiencies and the ability to support next-generation digital services through operational continuity across billing, invoicing and all other revenue-related processes.

"We are looking forward to the next phase of our IT evolution with Netcracker Revenue Management, which will provide long-term stability and support our rapid growth," said Asen Velikov, CEO at Vivacom Bulgaria. "With a future-ready BSS platform, we are confident in our ability to continue offering the best possible experience to all our customers."

"We have enjoyed a decades-long partnership with Vivacom, through which we have demonstrated operational success and positive business results," said Bob Titus, Chief Technology Officer at Netcracker. "We are proud to continue our engagement and anticipate additional benefits for Vivacom and its customers."

