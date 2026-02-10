TOKYO, Feb 9, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) will exhibit at MWC Barcelona 2026, the world's largest mobile-related exhibition, held from Monday, March 2 to Thursday, March 5, 2026, in Barcelona, Spain.Under the theme of "Building an AI-Native Society," NEC will showcase its initiatives for the social implementation of hardware and software to realize advanced communications in an AI-Native society in the Beyond 5G/6G era.On March 2, the first day of the exhibition, Dr. Juergen Quittek, Head of NEC Laboratories Europe, will participate as a panelist in a session titled "AI and Us: What Are We Really Building Toward?" He will discuss the expanding applications of AI, drawing on NEC's efforts in this field.Furthermore, the NEC exhibition booth will showcase the latest vRAN-compatible Radio Units (RUs) for enhancing the efficiency of 5G networks, low-power RU amplifier modules, AI automation for realizing network automation through software, and initiatives for energy efficiency.About the Panel Session- Date & Time: Monday, March 2, 10:45 - 11:45 (CET)- Venue: Hall 6 Johnson Stage- Title: Conference "AI and Us: What Are We Really Building Toward?"- Speaker: Dr. Juergen Quittek, Head of NEC Laboratories Europe- URL: https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/agenda/sessions/5965-ai-and-us-what-are-we-really-building-towardExhibition Booth- Location: Hall 2 Stand 2B18- Exhibits: 5G/6G vision, latest vRAN-compatible 5G base station equipment, power amplifier modules for 5G base station equipment, optical device products, AI automation, etc.Going forward, NEC will continue to contribute to the realization of an AI-Native society by implementing advanced communication equipment and virtualization technologies throughout the world.About NECThe NEC Group leverages technology to create social value and promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. NEC Corporation was established in 1899. Today, the NEC Group's approximately 110,000 employees utilize world-leading AI, security, and communications technologies to solve the most pressing needs of customers and society.For more information, please visit https://www.nec.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.