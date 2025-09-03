Netcracker Will Be Joined on Stage by North American Customers Google Fiber, Telesat and T-Mobile for Conversations on the Next Era of Customer Experience and Agentic AI

Netcracker Technology announced today that it will participate in a mainstage keynote session during TM Forum Innovate Americas in Dallas next week that will focus on the critical security issues facing telecom operators and the overall importance of cybersecurity in the communications industry.

The panel will include leading security experts from the telecom industry and provide real-world examples and solutions for creating and maintaining resilient networks.

Netcracker is a Diamond sponsor of the event and will exhibit at Booth 25.

Netcracker will also showcase the next evolution of its Agentic AI Solution for telecom, which provides a trusted path for telecom service providers to take agentic AI into large-scale, commercial deployments with measurable business impact and a strong focus on security.

Headline Keynote Panel: Telco Cybersecurity in the Age of AI

Wednesday, September 10

10:00 a.m. Central Time

Speakers:

Robert Mayer, SVP of Cybersecurity and Innovation, USTelecom Co-Chair, Department of Homeland Security ICT Supply Chain Task Force

Kathryn Condello, Lumen Fellow, National Security/Emergency Preparedness

Bob Titus, CTO, Netcracker

In addition, Netcracker and key North American customers Google Fiber, Telesat and T-Mobile will participate in high-profile stage talks; one will address how customer experience needs to evolve in the AI era, and the other will detail how T-Mobile has been able to monetize its industry-leading 5G network to create a successful digital partner ecosystem.

Keynote Panel: Shaping the Next Era of CX With AI-Driven Digital Transformation

Wednesday, September 10

12:00 p.m. Central Time

Speakers:

Glenn Katz, Chief Commercial Officer, Telesat

Hani Elmalky, VP Architecture, Google Fiber

Emil Liedtke, Senior Director of Product Management, T-Mobile

Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer, Netcracker

Fireside Chat: Driving the Telco-to-Techco Shift With the Uncarrier Approach

Wednesday, September 10

2:10 p.m. Central Time

Speakers:

Dan Thygesen, SVP and GM, Wholesale, T-Mobile

Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer, Netcracker

